Cavs Win In 7 , LeBron James Has Game Of His Life!!!

Just a few years ago, Cleveland Cavaliers fans were burning LeBron James jerseys after his big decision to take his talents to South Beach…winning two NBA championships with his best friend Dwayne Wade. Now, after returning home, not only did LeBron lead the Cavs to two straight Finals appearances…he made good on his promise to break the 52 yr-old Cleveland curse and bring home a championship.

Last night during an epic Finals Game 7, LeBron James broke records with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists earning him the 2016 Finals MVP trophy while beating the Golden State Warriors 93-89.

Below is the Cavs Celebration, LeBron James Postgame and Trophy Presentation

Lebron James talks how Knicks treated J.R. Smith at 5:30 mark

J.R. Smith’s emotional post-game interview