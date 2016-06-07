Legends never really die.

That statement is especially true when it comes to artists whose work lives on forever. Today, we celebrate the 58th birthday of The Purple One. And while Prince may no longer be here with us, his genius continues to inspire and bring people together. His music also lives on when it is transformed by other artists who sample his tracks, giving a new generation of music geeks sounds to enjoy.

In honor of his legacy, The Urban Daily rounded up some of our favorite Hip-Hop and R&B songs that sample Prince.

Listen to our playlist below:

1 – Tupac‘s “To Live and Die in L.A.” samples Prince’s “Do Me, Baby”

2 – Justin Timberlake‘s “Until the End of Time” samples Prince’s “Raspberry Beret”

3 – Jay Z and Pharrell‘s “Excuse Me Miss” samples Prince’s “Walk Don’t Walk”

4 – Kanye West‘s “Big Brother” samples Prince’s “It’s Gonna Be Lonely”

5 – “Would You Die For Me” Notorious B.I.G. Feat. Lil Kim & Puff Daddy Sample’s “Kiss”

6 – Tupac’s “Heartz Of Men” samples Prince’s “Darling Nicki”

7 – Tupac’s “I Get Around” Samples Prince and the revolutions “The Ladder”

8 – “Blow Ya Mind” by Nicki Minaj samples Prince’s “Darling Nikki”

9 – “Brothers Gonna Work It Out” by Public Enemy samples Prince and The Revolution’s “Let’s Go Crazy”

10 – “Paper Thin” by MC Lyte samples Prince’s “17 Days”

SOURCE: Spotify | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

#PrinceDay: The Top 10 Hip-Hop And R&B Songs That Sample Prince was originally published on theurbandaily.com