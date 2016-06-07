CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

#PrinceDay: The Top 10 Hip-Hop And R&B Songs That Sample Prince

FOX's 'New Girl' - Season Three

Legends never really die.

That statement is especially true when it comes to artists whose work lives on forever. Today, we celebrate the 58th birthday of The Purple One. And while Prince may no longer be here with us, his genius continues to inspire and bring people together. His music also lives on when it is transformed by other artists who sample his tracks, giving a new generation of music geeks sounds to enjoy.

In honor of his legacy, The Urban Daily rounded up some of our favorite Hip-Hop and R&B songs that sample Prince.

Listen to our playlist below:

 

 

1 – Tupac‘s “To Live and Die in L.A.” samples Prince’s “Do Me, Baby”

2 – Justin Timberlake‘s “Until the End of Time” samples Prince’s “Raspberry Beret”

3 – Jay Z and Pharrell‘s “Excuse Me Miss” samples Prince’s “Walk Don’t Walk”

4 – Kanye West‘s “Big Brother” samples Prince’s “It’s Gonna Be Lonely”

5 – “Would You Die For Me” Notorious B.I.G. Feat. Lil Kim & Puff Daddy Sample’s “Kiss”

6 – Tupac’s “Heartz Of Men” samples Prince’s “Darling Nicki”

7 – Tupac’s “I Get Around” Samples Prince and the revolutions “The Ladder”

8 – “Blow Ya Mind” by Nicki Minaj samples Prince’s “Darling Nikki”

9 – “Brothers Gonna Work It Out” by Public Enemy samples Prince and The Revolution’s “Let’s Go Crazy”

10 – “Paper Thin” by MC Lyte samples Prince’s “17 Days”

SOURCE: Spotify | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

 

Super Bowl XLI: Pepsi Halftime Show

5 Chill-Inducing Prince Performances You Probably Haven't Seen

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Chill-Inducing Prince Performances You Probably Haven't Seen

Continue reading 5 Chill-Inducing Prince Performances You Probably Haven’t Seen

5 Chill-Inducing Prince Performances You Probably Haven't Seen

#PrinceDay: The Top 10 Hip-Hop And R&B Songs That Sample Prince was originally published on theurbandaily.com

black music month , prince

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 9 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 9 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 16 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 17 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close