Model Who Was Eyeing Steph Curry Identified, Twitter Reacts

2016 NBA Finals - Game Two

Let’s face it: The NBA Finals have been pretty boring this year. As LeBron James and team struggled to compete against the red hot Golden State Warriors, there was another moment from Sunday night’s game which proved to be much more entertaining.

With the Warriors up nearly 30 points in the 4th quarter, a model, later identified as Roni Rose, was caught eyeing  Steph Curry.

The beautiful woman was rocking the royal blue and yellow team colors, and Twitter instantly went crazy, thinking she was trying to get chose. Of course, Steph is married to Ayesha Curry, which made the Twitter reactions even better.

 

Rose eventually caught wind of her rising popularity and responded on her Instagram, saying she was just trying to just give the boys a little “motivation.”

Who knows, maybe Steph and the Warriors did get a little more motivation from Roni. Maybe she’ll fly to Cleveland to cheer on the boys for Game 3 and 4.

 

SOURCE: Twitter | IMAGE CREDIT: Twitter. Getty

Model Who Was Eyeing Steph Curry Identified, Twitter Reacts was originally published on theurbandaily.com

