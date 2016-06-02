CLOSE
Breaking: Autopsy Reveals Prince Died Of Opioid Overdose!!!

Prince Arrives At Life Café

Source: Steve Eichner / Getty

The Associated Press is reporting that officials have revealed that legendary artist Prince died due to an opioid overdose.

The public has been patiently waiting for the results of the autopsy after several rumors of drug use had been made public. Though official test results have not been made public, a member of the team has anonymously revealed that Prince indeed died after overdosing on opioids.

The 57 yr-old Prince was found unresponsive in an elevator inside his home on April 21st.

See story here

What are opioids?

