Extra Butter: Watch Tyler Perry Crack Up After Rapping Vanilla Ice’s Hit Record

Tyler Perry busts some rhymes. You're welcome.

News One
| 06.01.16
After hiding in the sewers of New York City, Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello are finally ready to take credit for saving the world. That’s right; the Turtles are back at it again in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows, which hits theaters this Friday, June 3rd.

This time, the heroes are taking on the bad guy Shredder, but also we get to see the first on-screen versions of fellow villains Bebop, Rocksteady, and Krang, which is pretty dope. On this week’s Extra Butter with BlogXilla, I give you a behind the scenes look at some of Casey Jones actor Stephen Amell’s big action scenes, including one that left him clutching at his heart.

I also chat with Tyler Perry, who told me this was his first time acting with animated characters, explaining how he was forced to react to tennis balls on a green screen.

The best part of this video is at the end, when Tyler Perry raps Vanilla Ice’s classic TMNT theme song, “Ninja Rap.” It’s hilarity. Check it out above.

Extra Butter: Watch Tyler Perry Crack Up After Rapping Vanilla Ice’s Hit Record was originally published on globalgrind.com

BlogXilla , extra butter , Sheamus , Stephen Amell , Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle , tmnt , Tyler Perry

