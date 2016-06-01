CLOSE
Pau Gasol Considers Skipping Olympics Because Of The Zika Virus

With the Zika virus still making headlines, some athletes slated to go to the Olympics this summer in Rio De Janeiro are apprehensive.

One of the biggest athletes to question their involvement in the games is the Chicago Bulls’ Pau Gasol.

I’m thinking about whether or not to go. Just like every athlete, or any other person considering going to Rio, should be thinking about it,” said at a Monday event in Madrid, according to ESPN. During the Olympics, Gasol plays for his native Spain, which won silver medals in 2008 and 2012.

“It wouldn’t surprise me to see some athletes deciding not to participate in the games to avoid putting their health and the health of their families at risk,” Gasol added.

U.S. officials have admitted that the concern over  the Zika virus is a “bit scarier” than previously thought. In fact, earlier this month, public health experts advised that Brazil should consider not hosting the Olympics this go-round over fears of spreading the virus.

SOURCE: NBA, ESPN, Huffington Post

Pau Gasol Considers Skipping Olympics Because Of The Zika Virus was originally published on theurbandaily.com

