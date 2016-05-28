Miss Community & Cam Crash Cookouts With Stone Soul Tickets [VIDEO]

Happy Memorial Day to our fallen Heroes and active-duty soldiers keeping us free in America. I salute you and will never forget your sacrifice for my family, community and nation.

The other part to this Memorial Holiday Weekend is the cookout, family reunion and barbecues all over the city, state and America. Some call it the unofficial start to summer and keeping in line with the celebrations, Cam Cooper of iPower 92.1/104.1 Fm and I will be crashing cookouts this weekend from the city to surrounding counties. We will stop by with $25 gift certificates for the Wing Zone and tickets for Stone Soul 2016 featuring TI, Lil Kim, Desiigner, Dreezy, Monica, Dru Hill and more. It’s the biggest concert of summer on Saturday, June 11 at R.I.R. For tickets, artist information and more just download the Stone Stone MobileAPP courtesy of MetroPCS.