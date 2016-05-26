CLOSE
News One
Home

NBA Draft Prospect Brannen Greene Escapes Burning Car Moments Before It Explodes

West Virginia v Kansas

Source: Ed Zurga / Getty

Brannen Greene is counting his blessings. The former basketball guard for the Kansas University Jayhawks and current NBA draft prospect almost lost his life on Friday (May 20) when a car accident literally ended in flames.

His father, Jeffrey Greene, shared details on Saturday:

“Brannen was trapped inside a car as a (ride-sharing service) passenger following an accident at Major Deegan Expressway, Bronx, N.Y., and 233rd St., after arriving from Los Angeles, where he had NBA team workouts,” he said. “The car was struck from behind with so much force it immediately went airborne, came down on a guardrail (with Brannen in back seat), went airborne again and caught fire. It exploded no more than five seconds after he escaped through an opening in a shattered window.”

Police say that Brannen should be dead. Fortunately, he was able to walk away from the accident, though he’s “dealing with mental trauma” and “all-over body aches.”

“He said when the car got hit he felt like he was asleep, dreaming,” Jeffrey continued. “He said, ‘I could see all this fire and I was getting hot.’ He said, ‘I’ve got to get out. I couldn’t get out. I couldn’t find my seatbelt and the wraps. I got scared. I finally hit it and the seat belt came loose. I jumped out the window and started running. Five seconds later it sounded like a bomb (with car engulfed in flames).”

We’re glad he’s okay.

Read more over at VLADTV.

SOURCE: VLADTV | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

2014 NBA Draft Fashion

17 photos Launch gallery

2014 NBA Draft Fashion

Continue reading 2014 NBA Draft Fashion

2014 NBA Draft Fashion

NBA Draft Prospect Brannen Greene Escapes Burning Car Moments Before It Explodes was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Brannen Greene

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 12 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 12 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 19 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 21 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close