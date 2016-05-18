The Philadelphia 76ers won the NBA Draft lottery.

Every year, the NBA draft lottery puts fans of their respective teams on edge. Unlike the NFL, where picks are guaranteed based on the previous year’s record, the NBA employs a lottery system designed to keep things “fair.” An NBA team with the worst record has a 25% chance to get the first pick. The higher the win total, the lower the chances.

There were a number of teams in desperate need for the #1 pick. The 76ers have had the NBA’s worst record for roughly two to three years in a row. They’ve managed to score a bunch of talent in the last few drafts, including Jahlil Okafor, Nerlens Noel, and Joel Embiid, but due to their “lose every game until we get a good player” plan, haven’t done much with it. The Lakers, fresh off the worst season in Lakers history, were also hoping to get into the top spot.

Well, the Lakers got the second pick. The 76ers got the first pick. To add a bit more to the conspiracy that the NBA is fixed, Dikembe Mutombo actually congratulated the 76ers for winning the first pick about two hours before they got the pick.

Two hours ago the 76ers said Dikembe Mutombo didn't reveal a grand NBA conspiracy, but … https://t.co/CVjiTOnlQ9 pic.twitter.com/N22YQ18dFN — Deadspin (@Deadspin) May 18, 2016

The Boston Celtics will pick third, the Phoenix Suns fourth, and the Minnesota Timberwolves will pick fifth. Below is the rest of the draft order.

6. New Orleans Pelicans

7. Denver Nuggets

8. Sacramento Kings

9. Toronto Raptors (via Knicks)

10. Milwaukee Bucks

11. Orlando Magic

12. Utah Jazz

13. Phoenix Suns (via Wizards)

14. Chicago Bulls

15. Denver Nuggets (via Rockets)

16. Boston Celtics (via Mavericks)

17. Memphis Grizzlies

18. Detroit Pistons

19. Denver Nuggets (via Blazers)

20. Indiana Pacers

21. Atlanta Hawks

22. Charlotte Hornets

23. Boston Celtics

24. Philadelphia 76ers (via Heat/Cavaliers)

25. Los Angeles Clippers

26. Philadelphia 76ers (via Thunder/Nuggets/Cavaliers)

27. Toronto Raptors

28. Phoenix Suns (via Cavaliers/Celtics)

29. San Antonio Spurs

30. Golden State Warriors

SOURCE: ESPN

