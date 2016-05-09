Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With A Private Orchestra Performance For Mother’s Day

Kanye West is never one to shy away from grand gestures and his latest celebrates Kim Kardashian.

‘Ye showed just how much he values his wife, by hiring a string orchestra to wake her on Mother’s Day. Kim took to Snapchat to show off the dope moment. The 12 piece orchestra was bathed in the sunlight due to the grand glass wall that Kanye had built for the sprawling Calabasas mansion. The group of ladies played “Let It Go” (which North probably loved) as Kim and North peered over the balcony.

Watch some of the footage below:

SOURCE: Twitter | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

