Meet Po Johnson’s First Boyfriend In 13 Years: Bellator MMA Star Liam McGeary [VIDEO]

TV Star and singer, Po Johnson has a boyfriend and he is smitten! This is interesting news for those who watched La La’s “Full Court Wedding/Life” shows as Po Johnson has always identified as a lesbian… until now.

Meet Bellator MMA star Liam McGeary in the video above as he describes meeting Po Johnson and what he loves most about her in the interview above with ACThePlug. Johnson and McGeary have been dating for over a year!

Fun facts:

Liam is the first man Po has dated in 13 years.

He has a great beard.

He has a sexy accent a la Idris Elba.

McGeary is currently on promo for his upcoming Bellatory MMA bout #DYNAMITE1 defending his Bellator Light Heavy Weight belt for the first time against former UFC Light Heavy Weight Champion Tito Ortiz on Spike this Saturday. The next contender for the belt will be decided on the same card when Phil Davis, Muhammed Lawal, Emanuel Newton and Linton Vassell take part in a one-night, four-man tournament.

Bellator MMA is the 2nd largest mixed martial arts promotion in the USA and the largest tournament-based MMA organization in the world.

