The Obama Girls, Mo’ne Davis Top Time Magazine’s ’25 Most Influential Teens Of 2014′ List

First Daughters Sasha Obama and Malia Obama, Little League superstar Mo’ne Davis and Jaden Smith are included in Time Magazine’s “25 Most Influential Teens of 2014” list.

Davis (pictured above), is the first girl to earn a win and pitch a shutout game in Little League World Series history.  The braided cutie is also the first Little League baseball player to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated as a Little League player.

The Obama girls are bright, opinionated and it is already very evident that they will one day be accomplished, strong, opinionated leaders in their own right, just like their famous mom and dad.

Jaden Smith (pictured), the 16-year-old son of Hollywood A-listers, Will and Jada is an accomplished actor in his own right and the kid already has quite a way with words.  Known for his brow-raising Twitter postings, Jaden has managed to garner 5 million followers on the popular social medium who eagerly await his daily words of wisdom with bated breath!

The unranked list, which was released Monday morning, “analyzed social-media followings cultural accolades, business acumen and more” in order to highlight worthy candidates who influence society in a positive way.

Obama Raises Money At Gwyneth Paltrow’s Home

Mo’ne Davis Makes History As First Little Leaguer To Land National Sports Illustrated Cover

15-Year-Old Education Expert Jaden Smith Urges Kids To Drop Out Of School

Photos
