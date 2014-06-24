VIA HotSpotAtl

Erica Dixon and her romance with O’Shea was a central storyline on last night’s episode of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.” In this exclusive interview with Mz Shyneka and Mister Smith, Erica talked about the gas money incident, whether or not she can ever see herself with Lil Scrappy again, and why she dislikes Joseline.

Read more on HotSpotAtl.

EXCLUSIVE: Erica Dixon on O¹Shea, Gas Money, Scrappy & Disliking Joseline was originally published on oldschool1053.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: