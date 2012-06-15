French Montana Feat. Rick Ross, Drake & Lil Wayne “Pop That” [NEW MUSIC]

French Montana‘s new song “Pop That” featuring Rick Ross, Drake & Lil Wayne was selected as today’s Parr Pick, but are you feelin’ it? Take a listen to one of the versions below, and let us know what you think!

“Pop That” (Clean Version)

“Pop That” (Dirty Version)

