CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Republican Candidate Against Abortions, Regardless Of Rape!!!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Here comes more headaches for Presidential nominee Gov. Mitt Romney as endorses Indiana Republican candidate Richard Murdock, a Tea-Party candidate, who made shocking statements about abortion at a Tuesday night debate. Murdock responded to the question of abortion by saying pregnancies resulting from rape are “something that God intended to happen,” despite the “horrible situation” from which they derived. Murdock also stated: “I struggled with it myself for a long time, but I came to realize life is that gift from God,”  “And I think even when life begins in that horrible situation of rape, that it is something that God intended to happen.”

Gov. Mitt Romney, who has endorsed Mourdock, recently appeared in a supporting video on behalf of Mourdock, and campaigned with him in Evansville, Indiana, on Aug. 4. Paul Ryan, like Mourdock, opposes all abortions except to save the life of the mother. It appears that these guys will take rights away from women as soon as they get the chance in office.

Regardless Of Rape!!! , Republican Candidate Against Abortions

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Boasts Major…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Mississippi State House Candidate Shot Himself And Wife…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
For The First Time, Huggies Puts A Black…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Premiere Of Netflix's "Bright" - Red Carpet
Will Smith Gave Jaden Priceless Advice For His…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
10 items
#Snubbed: 10 Black Women Who Deserved Emmy Nominations
 2 days ago
07.18.19
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MOVIE-DISNEY-LION KING
Beyonce Releasing New “Lion King” Album On July…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Popularity Of Nintendo's New Augmented Reality Game Pokemon Go Drives Company Stock Up
FaceApp Shows What Celebrities Look Like 50 Years…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
The Lo’ Down with Lore’l: Does Jermaine Dupri…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close