Republican Candidate Against Abortions, Regardless Of Rape!!!

Here comes more headaches for Presidential nominee Gov. Mitt Romney as endorses Indiana Republican candidate Richard Murdock, a Tea-Party candidate, who made shocking statements about abortion at a Tuesday night debate. Murdock responded to the question of abortion by saying pregnancies resulting from rape are “something that God intended to happen,” despite the “horrible situation” from which they derived. Murdock also stated: “I struggled with it myself for a long time, but I came to realize life is that gift from God,” “And I think even when life begins in that horrible situation of rape, that it is something that God intended to happen.”

Gov. Mitt Romney, who has endorsed Mourdock, recently appeared in a supporting video on behalf of Mourdock, and campaigned with him in Evansville, Indiana, on Aug. 4. Paul Ryan, like Mourdock, opposes all abortions except to save the life of the mother. It appears that these guys will take rights away from women as soon as they get the chance in office.

