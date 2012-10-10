Dr. Conrad Murray Says Jail Is Killing Him!

Dr. Conrad Murray was convicted and sentenced for the death of legendary entertainer Michael Jackson but is trying his best to not serve the time. TMZ has obtained a jailhouse phone conversation where Murray is now complaining of severe blood clots in his legs that could become life threatening.

Murray states: “Blood clots are relatively risky … especially if they propagate from the legs into the lungs to cause pulmonary embolism which can result in permanent disability or even death. I have had to lay in bed for most of the day because there is no way to elevate my feet. One of the recommendations by the doctor is to keep my legs elevated and to increase my activity which is impossible in a 5×7 cell.”

Hear the phone call audio at TMZ

Photo courtesy of TMZ

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: