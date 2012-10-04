CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Ashton Kutcher Latest Victim Of “Swatting”

0 reads
Leave a comment

Ashton Kutcher loves to punk his famous friends but, on Wednesday, he was the one who got “Punk’d” when a phony “shots fired and hostage at his home” call was made to police.

Courtesy GMA

The FBI say’s it’s a growing problem they call “Swatting” when false calls are made to engage local police and S.W.A.T. teams to respond to false events.

Los Angeles police responded to a report of shots fired and a possible hostage situation at Kutcher’s Hollywood Hills home but,  it was not what it seemed. L.A. Police Officer Cleon Joseph said of the incident, “Officers did their due diligence and pulled everyone out of the house, interviewed and questioned, and found out it was a hoax.”

In August, a similar event happened of  “Swatting” happened to Miley Cyrus.  Someone called the police to her home with a 911 call reporting a kidnapping but, it was another hoax.

Though “Swatting” may seem funny to some but, if you are caught, you will face a $10,000 fine and up to three years in prison.

A similar incident happened in Virginia with tragic consequences!

Student Dies In Prince George County During Response to A False Alarm 911 Call

Ashton Kutcher Latest Victim Of "Swatting"

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Boasts Major…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Mississippi State House Candidate Shot Himself And Wife…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
For The First Time, Huggies Puts A Black…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Premiere Of Netflix's "Bright" - Red Carpet
Will Smith Gave Jaden Priceless Advice For His…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
10 items
#Snubbed: 10 Black Women Who Deserved Emmy Nominations
 2 days ago
07.18.19
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MOVIE-DISNEY-LION KING
Beyonce Releasing New “Lion King” Album On July…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Popularity Of Nintendo's New Augmented Reality Game Pokemon Go Drives Company Stock Up
FaceApp Shows What Celebrities Look Like 50 Years…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
The Lo’ Down with Lore’l: Does Jermaine Dupri…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close