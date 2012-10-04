Ashton Kutcher Latest Victim Of “Swatting”

Ashton Kutcher loves to punk his famous friends but, on Wednesday, he was the one who got “Punk’d” when a phony “shots fired and hostage at his home” call was made to police.

Courtesy GMA

The FBI say’s it’s a growing problem they call “Swatting” when false calls are made to engage local police and S.W.A.T. teams to respond to false events.

Los Angeles police responded to a report of shots fired and a possible hostage situation at Kutcher’s Hollywood Hills home but, it was not what it seemed. L.A. Police Officer Cleon Joseph said of the incident, “Officers did their due diligence and pulled everyone out of the house, interviewed and questioned, and found out it was a hoax.”

In August, a similar event happened of “Swatting” happened to Miley Cyrus. Someone called the police to her home with a 911 call reporting a kidnapping but, it was another hoax.

Though “Swatting” may seem funny to some but, if you are caught, you will face a $10,000 fine and up to three years in prison.

A similar incident happened in Virginia with tragic consequences!

Student Dies In Prince George County During Response to A False Alarm 911 Call

